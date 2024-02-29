Singer Cat Janice passed away after a battle with a rare form of cancer, sarcoma. She was aged 31. Her death was confirmed on February 28.

Janice's brother shared the news on his social media handle with a caption that read, "This morning, from her childhood home and surrounded by her loving family, Catherine peacefully entered the light and love of her heavenly creator.”

Janice shared with her fans that the cancer had returned in January of this year.

Before entering the hospice, Janice transferred her songs to her 7-year-old son, Loren.

Janice became viral after her song “Dance You Outta My Head” was widely circulated on TikTok. After releasing the song, she shared a note on social media in which she stated, "Please, please share this (the song). I need to leave this with [Loren, her son]. If there is anything you need to know, is that the only opinion of yourself is your opinion. Love yourself and be gentle with others. I hope to make it through this but if not, to all a good night (sic)."

Following her request, the song climbed to the top of music charts, including Billboard.