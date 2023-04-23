Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh know how to arrest the hearts of his fans with his inimitable style and this time too the Punjabi artiste performed twice at the ongoing Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, leaving the audience clamouring for more.

The singer, who is the first representative of Punjabi artists to play at the music festival, engaged the crowd slightly more than the previous time.

Netizens also posted the song list that Diljit performed, including some of his biggest singles like Clash and Lemonade. The singer kept the spirits high of the audience as he spoke to them in his inimitable style.

In one of the videos going viral, the singer says, “It is really hot in Coachella. Is it the heat or it’s because of the Punjabis here?”, inviting thunderous applause from the audience. He added his patent, “Punjabi aa gaye Coachella oye!” which he had said during his first act as well.

Fans were also in awe of his humbleness when he apologised on behalf of his fans, who were elated with his music. He said to the security present there, “Security paaji sorry. They are very excited basically, they are good people. First-time Dosanjhwala on stage at Coachella that’s why they are excited. So please, I am sorry on behalf of them. Thank you”.

A message to all punjabis

Stay away from negativity

Music has no boundaries



SPREAD LOVE TO RECIEVE LOVE ❤️.#DiljitDosanjh #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/5F18qPkZOp — ખ૯ℓઝ¡ท 🦋 (@Gheyo_Di_Choori) April 23, 2023

The singer also spoke about the importance of not spreading any kind of negativity through music. He said, “Music is timeless and universal. Let’s not spread any negativity and say no to hatred.” Many fans took to social media to praise the singer. One user commented, “Dijit Dosanjh guys, GOAT!, #respect”, while another one wrote, “This is our Diljit. Our pride.”