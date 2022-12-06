Bollywood singer Lucky Ali has complained to Karnataka's DG and IGP Praveen Sood over the alleged land mafia activity involving the husband of the state IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri that is encroaching on his farmland.

The complaint prompted the police to launch an inquiry.

Additionally, Sindhuri, who is currently the Commissioner of the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowments Department, is accused by Lucky Ali of aiding the land mafia and squandering public funds.

In his complaint, Lucky Ali stated, “I am Maqsood Mahmood Ali. Son of the Late actor and comedian Mehmood Ali. And also known as Lucky Ali. I am currently in Dubai for work, hence the urgency.”

“My farm which is a Trust Property located in Kenchenahalli Yelahanka is being encroached on illegally by Sudhir Reddy (and Madhu Reddy) from the Bangalore land mafia, with the help of his wife who is an IAS officer by the name of Rohini Sindhuri. They are misusing state resources for their personal gain. They are forcibly and illegally coming inside my farm and refusing to show the relevant documents,” Ali alleged.

“My legal counsel is informing me that this is totally illegal and they don’t have the court order to come inside the property as we are in possession, and living there for the past 50 years. I wanted to meet you before I left for Dubai, but since you were unavailable, we filed a complaint to the jurisdictional ACP,” he added.

“I have not had any positive response as yet. My family and small children are alone on the farm. I am getting no help from the local police, who are in fact supporting the encroachers and are indifferent to our situation and the legal status of our land. Dear Sir, I request your help to stop this illegal activity of them trying to prove a false possession before the final court hearing on December 7. Please help us as I have no choice other than to take this to the Public,” he metioned.

On his social media, Lucky Ali published a copy of the complaint and expressed regret for having to draw attention to it.

Lucky Ali was a breath of fresh air who ruled the charts in the indie-pop scene in the 90s.

The singer continues to participate in fundraising concerts and seasons gigs as youngsters groove to his canorous tunes.