A few days ago, singer Mangli's car was involved in a small collision. She and her team did, however, clarify that it wasn't anything serious and that she wasn't hurt in the incident. This is what took place.

Mangli explained what happened on Instagram on Monday. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Dear all, I am safe and sound. It was an unforeseen minor accident that took place a couple of days ago. Kindly don’t go by the rumours being spread. Thanks to your love and concern! Mangli.” In the late hours of March 15, Mangli and her team were returning from an event when the accident took place near Tondupally in Shamshabad limits.

A member of Mangli’s team explains to Hindustan Times, “Everybody travelling that day is fine. We were returning from an event and the incident took place on the Bengaluru-Hyderabad highway. It was not a major accident; none of us were in the car, including madam (Mangli). It was parked on the side of the road when a lorry brushed against the car, damaging the rear light. We are all safe and there’s nothing to worry about.”

A police report has been filed in accordance with Indian Penal Code Section 279. Following their attendance at a spiritual event in Hyderabad, the singer and two members of her entourage were making their way back to Hyderabad.

Mangli became well-known for singing Telangana songs and for dressing in Banjara. She sung Shailaja Reddy Alludu Choode for the Naga Chaitanya and Ramya Krishnan film Shailaja Reddy Alludu in 2018 after appearing at a number of festival events.