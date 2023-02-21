Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was admitted to the hospital on February 21 after a scuffle broke out between him and Shiv Sena MLA Prakash Phaterpekar's son after the latter wanted to take a photo with him.

Sonu was rushed to the hospital for treatment as a result of this occurring while he was playing at a performance in Chembur, Mumbai.

Sonu is reportedly safe, however, Rabbani Khan, the son of his instructor Ghulam Mustafa Khan, as well as the man's close friend and bodyguard, were hurt and are currently receiving medical care.

"Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby", one Twitter user wrote in a post.

#Breaking



Singer Sonu Nigam who raised his voice about Azan Loudspeakers attacked by Janab Uddhav Thackeray MLA Prakash Phaterpekar and his goons in music event at Chembur. Sonu has been taken to the hospital nearby. pic.twitter.com/32eIPQtdyM — Sameet Thakkar (@thakkar_sameet) February 20, 2023

The politician's son and nephew allegedly got into a fight with Sonu's security after they used force to try to snap a selfie with the musician.

The concert was held without the presence of Prakash Phaterpekar, who invited Sonu to play at the Chembur festival. Sonu was the final artist on the final day of the festival, which lasted four days.

Some well-known performers have already performed at this cultural festival. According to some allegations, a member of the organizing team interacted improperly with Saira, Sonu's manager. Sonu Nigam hasn't filed a police report as of yet.