Singer Vishal Mishra to perform in Assam, Nepal; donates concert proceeds to flood relief

Singer Vishal Mishra has announced plans to hold concerts in Assam and Nepal, with the entire proceeds from the shows to be donated to flood relief efforts in the two regions.

Mishra shared the announcement on Instagram, saying he was deeply disturbed by the devastation caused by the floods and wanted to contribute personally to relief efforts.

“My heart is heavy seeing what's happening, so I have made a decision. I will perform a concert in #Nepal and a concert in #Assam. Every single penny will go towards flood relief and the people affected. I give you my word. Announcement soon,” he wrote.

He captioned the post, “Stay strong, will do whatever I can individually, Har Har Mahadev.”

The announcement drew praise from his industry colleagues, with actor Rubina Dilaik calling the gesture “commendable”, while actor Celina Jaitly responded with a red heart emoji.

Mishra’s announcement comes as Nepal continues to grapple with the aftermath of severe floods, heavy rainfall and landslides. Several areas have reported extensive damage, while two lakes formed following landslides have raised concerns over further destruction and displacement.

Flash floods that struck Nepal’s mountainous region along the Tibet border on August 26 caused widespread devastation. More than 600 people have reportedly died, while 2,426 remain missing, including 517 foreign nationals. The US State Department has also said 90 Americans remain unaccounted for following the disaster.

On the Tibetan side of the border, state-run media reported five deaths, with more than 500 people still missing.