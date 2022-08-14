As India gears up to celebrate its 75th Independence Day, ace industrialist Harshvardhan Neotia, chairman of the Ambuja Neotia group, has come up with a musical tribute, involving 75 Indian singers and artistes to commemorate this special occasion.

The music for the lyrical eulogy – Jaya Hey 2.0, has been conceptualized, composed and directed by musical pair Sourendro Mullick and Soumyait Das, who impressed Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year during the 125th birth anniversary of Subhash Chandra Bose.

Assam’s Angaraag ‘Papon’ Mahanta and Kalpana Patowary too feature in the musical video, lending their voices to the full five verses of the song Bharat Bhagya Vidhata AKA Jana Gana Mana.

Expressing his experience of being part of this musical tribute, Papon remarks, "Very proud and honoured to be part of this initiative, this song, this version where 75 artistes come together on the occasion of 75th year of India's Independence. Very happy to be one of them and thanking everyone who put in their efforts and hardwork to produce such a work that is unthinkable and so beautiful. Feel lucky to be a part of this."

Apart from Papon and Kalpana Patowary, stalwarts and veterans from the music industry such as Asha Bhosle, Amjad Ali Khan, Hariprasad Chaurasia, Hariharan, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Shubha Mudgal, Aruna Sairam, L. Subramaniam, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Vikku Vinayakram, Lou Majaw, Anup Jalota, Parveen Sultana, Kumar Sanu, Sivamani, Bombay Jayashri, Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik, Mohit Chauhan, Papon, Shaan, Kailash Kher, Sadhana Sargam, Shantanu Moitra and V. Selvaganesh among others too collaborated in the musical tribute.

Successful young musicians and singers from across the country, including Kaushiki Chakraborty, Shreya Ghosal, Mahesh Kale, Amaan Ali Bangash, Aayan Ali Bangash, Tetseo Sisters, Amrit Ramnath, Omkar Dhumal, Ambi Subramaniam, and Rhythm Shaw, lent their voices as well.

The song that has been beautifully shot and compiled, also shows the varying cultures, people, languages, dresses, traditions, together comprising the conscious effort to keep the essence of plurality and unity in diversity alive.