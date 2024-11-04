Rohit Shetty’s latest entry in the cop universe, Singham Again, has achieved a significant milestone by entering the Rs 100 crore club within three days of release.

With early estimates indicating a weekend collection between Rs 109 crore and Rs 111 crore, the film has become Ajay Devgn’s fastest to hit the century mark despite a major clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The action film, starring Devgn as the iconic Bajirao Singham, opened to a strong Rs 40.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 38.25 crore on Saturday, and approximately Rs 31 crore on Sunday.

This performance marks the highest opening weekend ever for both Ajay Devgn and director Rohit Shetty, launching Singham Again on a path to becoming the top grosser within Shetty’s cop franchise, surpassing Simmba (Rs 240 crore).

The film’s strongest markets include Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Bihar, while other regions have shown less traction. The top three multiplex chains—PVRInox and Cinepolis—accounted for Rs 53 crore, or 48 percent, of the total weekend earnings.

Despite a positive initial response, industry analysts caution that Singham Again’s ultimate box office performance will hinge on its mid-week holds, with Monday’s numbers potentially determining its longevity.

While the Rs 300 crore club may be out of reach, strong post-Diwali performance could push Singham Again to solidify its place among Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.