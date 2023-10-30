Ranveer Singh, who portrayed a cop in the movie "Simmba," made a name for himself as an action and popular entertainment figure. He played Simmba once more in the Akshay Kumar film "Sooryavanshi," and he'll play the same role in "Singham Again."

'Singham Again' director Rohit Shetty has released the first image of Ranveer, showing off his ferocious side.

Sharing the first look, Ranveer wrote on Instagram, "SABSE NATKHAT, SABSE NIRALA!!! ALA RE ALA, SIMMBA ALA!!"