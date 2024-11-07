Rohit Shetty's latest action-packed installment in his Cop Universe, Singham Again, is taking the box office by storm, earning over Rs 200 crore globally. The film, starring Ajay Devgn as the titular cop Bajirao Singham, achieved the Rs 150 crore mark domestically on Tuesday, November 5, while amassing Rs 213 crore worldwide. The fifth day earnings saw the film bring in Rs 13.50 crore (early estimates), according to industry tracker Sacnilk, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 153.25 crore.

With strong weekday earnings and an occupancy rate of 26.79% on Tuesday, Singham Again is consistently filling cinemas, especially in evening and night slots. The film's success marks it as Ajay Devgn’s sixth entry into the Rs 200 crore club, following hits like Tanhaji (Rs 361 crore), Drishyam 2 (Rs 342.31 crore), and Golmaal Again (Rs 308.62 crore). His latest cop thriller joins a lineup of blockbusters, underscoring the success of Shetty's popular cop franchise, which also includes Simmba with Ranveer Singh and Sooryavanshi with Akshay Kumar.

Meanwhile, the film has outperformed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, released the same day, which stands at Rs 137 crore after earning Rs 13 crore on Tuesday. Singham Again also debuted Deepika Padukone as Lady Singham and introduced Tiger Shroff to the franchise. Fans were given a hint of an expanded universe with a potential crossover with Salman Khan’s Dabangg series teased in the film's climax, adding to the excitement around Shetty’s Cop Universe.

The audience's enthusiastic response to Singham Again continues to drive its success, positioning the film to hit further milestones as it dominates the global box office.