Amaran, the biographical Tamil war drama starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has won audiences’ hearts since its release on October 31, grossing a remarkable Rs. 66 crore in Tamil Nadu within just four days. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, the film is a tribute to the late Major Mukund Varadarajan, a decorated soldier martyred in 2014 during the Qazipathri Operation in Shopian, Kashmir.

Audience reactions have been overwhelmingly positive, with many viewers seen shedding tears in theaters and emotionally interacting with director Rajkumar Periasamy in a now-viral video on social media. In the video, fans are seen congratulating the director, some visibly moved by the portrayal of Major Varadarajan’s life and sacrifice. Sivakarthikeyan plays the titular role, while Sai Pallavi portrays Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the army wife left behind.

However, the film’s success faces a setback with reports of high-definition versions surfacing on piracy websites. This leak, reported by ABP Live, threatens the box office potential of Amaran, despite its strong initial earnings and emotional resonance among fans.

Based on the book India’s Most Fearless: True Stories of Modern Military Heroes, Amaran is one of the few Tamil films to focus on the life and sacrifice of a real-life soldier, highlighting Major Varadarajan’s courageous acts and his ultimate sacrifice for the nation. The movie's early popularity is a promising sign, but its long-term performance may be impacted by the ongoing piracy issue.