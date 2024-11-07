Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Amaran, co-starring Sai Pallavi, is steadily moving towards the Rs 200-crore mark worldwide, according to trade analysts. The war biopic, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, opened strongly on October 31 and has maintained a solid weekday performance, despite a slight dip in collections. Currently, the film has grossed Rs 168 crore globally in just six days.

On its seventh day at the box office, Amaran netted approximately Rs 6.75 crore in India, bringing its domestic total to Rs 109 crore. In addition to its domestic success, Amaran has recorded an impressive overseas collection of Rs 50.3 crore, with total global earnings likely to breach the Rs 200-crore mark by the upcoming weekend, spurred by positive word-of-mouth.

The day-wise box office figures in India (nett) reveal an impressive start, with Amaran earning Rs 21.4 crore on Day 1 and maintaining momentum through the weekend. The film saw collections of Rs 19.15 crore on Day 2, Rs 21 crore on Day 3, Rs 21.55 crore on Day 4, Rs 10.15 crore on Day 5, Rs 9 crore on Day 6, and Rs 6.75 crore on Day 7, totaling Rs 109 crore in India alone.

The film, a biographical tribute to Major Mukund Varadarajan, who died during a mission in Kashmir’s Shopian district in 2014, is based on Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s India’s Most Fearless book series, detailing the heroics of India’s modern military personnel. Produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India, Amaran features a star-studded cast, including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, and Rohman Shawl. GV Prakash Kumar provided the music, with CH Sai as the cinematographer and Kalaivanan as editor.

Amaran is officially Sivakarthikeyan’s biggest career success, and industry experts predict it will soon surpass the Rs 200-crore mark, cementing its place as one of the highest-grossing films in his filmography.