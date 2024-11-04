The recently released biopic Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has taken the global box office by storm, grossing over Rs 150 crore within its first four days. The film, directed by Rajkumar Periasamy, debuted in theaters on October 31 and has garnered acclaim from both critics and audiences. With an impressive opening weekend performance, Amaran has become one of the highest-grossing films in Sivakarthikeyan’s career, positioning it for sustained success in the coming weeks.

Amaran tells the story of Major Mukund Varadarajan, a decorated officer who sacrificed his life during a mission in Shopian, Kashmir, in 2014. The film, based on the India’s Most Fearless book series by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh, aims to honor the courage and sacrifice of India’s modern military heroes. As a result of the positive word-of-mouth surrounding its compelling narrative and performances, the film has seen steady attendance and strong ticket sales across multiple languages.

On November 3 (Day 4), Amaran recorded a collection of Rs 21.40 crore nett domestically, nearly matching its Day 1 earnings of Rs 21.50 crore. By the end of its opening weekend, Amaran had amassed Rs 83.45 crore in nett earnings from India alone. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala confirmed via social media that the film joined the Rs 150 crore (gross) club worldwide, marking an extraordinary feat in just four days.

The Tamil version of the film reported an occupancy rate of 84.61 percent on Day 4, with the Telugu version close behind at 76.34 percent, underscoring its pan-Indian appeal. The film is jointly produced by Raaj Kamal Films International and Sony Pictures Films India and features an ensemble cast including Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, and Umair Ibn Lateef.

With Amaran quickly approaching the Rs 100 crore club in domestic nett collections, all eyes remain on its weekday performance as it builds on this exceptional start.