Passengers at Kochi airport experienced a delay of over 40 minutes for their luggage. However, the delay turned into a delightful surprise as renowned percussionist Sivamani was present at the scene and offered an unexpected performance.

A video of Sivamani's spontaneous act was shared by a user named Sheetal Mehta and is rapidly gaining popularity. Sivamani, using his drumsticks, played the melody of 'Humma Humma', a 1995 hit song by AR Rahman, on the conveyor belt's railing.

Watch the video here:

“It’s been 40 minutes since we landed at Kochi airport and we are still waiting for our bags to come out. Instead of getting agitated we are getting entertained by a fellow passenger,” reads the caption of the post.

Social media users were super excited upon watching the video, as is clear from the comments section of the post.

“That’s Sivamani. You are blessed. Enjoy the delay,” a user said. Another comment reads, “Wow! Seldom does a baggage delay become a moment to cherish. Sivamani rocks!!”

“The great Shivamani, not just an amazing percussionist but good human being as well.”

'Humma Humma' is a widely loved track from the film 'Bombay' which was released in 1995.