‘SO GOOD’: JK Rowling backs HBO’s Harry Potter reboot amid backlash

JK Rowling is throwing her support behind HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter series, set to debut in 2026, even as criticism over her views on transgender rights continues to grow.

Despite widespread calls for a boycott, Rowling has been closely involved with the development of the new adaptation. The author, who has faced sustained backlash for statements widely viewed as anti-transgender, confirmed she is collaborating with the writing team, though she is not penning the scripts herself.

“No, but I’ve worked closely with the extremely talented writers,” she clarified on X (formerly Twitter), after praising the first two episodes of the show: “I read the first two episodes of the forthcoming HBO Harry Potter series and they are SO, SO, SO GOOD!”

Warner Bros. Discovery has entered production on the high-profile series, with Rowling signed on as executive producer via her company, Brontë Film and TV. According to reports from Deadline, Rowling was directly involved in the show’s pitch process to ensure fidelity to her original vision of the wizarding world.

As controversy around her public stance intensifies, HBO has defended its longstanding relationship with Rowling. Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO, addressed concerns in an interview, saying, “The decision to be in business with J.K. Rowling is not new for us. We already have a show on HBO from her called C.B. Strike that we do with the BBC.”

He also dismissed speculation that the series would reflect Rowling’s personal politics. “Harry Potter is not secretly being infused with anything. If you want to debate her, you can go on Twitter,” Bloys said. “Our priority is what’s on the screen. Obviously, the Harry Potter story is incredibly affirmative and positive and about love and self-acceptance.”

However, tensions remain. More than 400 individuals across the British film and TV industry—including actors and activists—have signed a public letter urging UK networks and studios to distance themselves from Rowling over her views on trans rights. Among the signatories is actor Paapa Essiedu, who is reportedly cast as Professor Snape in the upcoming series. Essiedu has been outspoken in his support for the transgender community and joined others in calling attention to what they see as the harmful influence of Rowling’s rhetoric.

As production moves forward, HBO is banking on the global popularity of Harry Potter to outweigh the surrounding controversy. But the debate over Rowling’s involvement is unlikely to quiet down anytime soon.