Bollywood's favourite comedy duo took to the skies this Makar Sankranti, but not for a movie stunt. Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal were spotted flying kites on the sets of "Bhooth Bangla," bringing their real-life friendship to the festive celebrations.

"Soaring high just like the kites!" Kumar posted on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of their impromptu kite-flying session. The post caught fans' attention, with many remembering the pair's iconic scenes from "Hera Pheri" and "Bhool Bhulaiyaa."

While the rest of India celebrated the harvest festival under different names - from the sweetness of Pongal in Tamil Nadu to the feasts of Magh Bihu in Assam - these two veterans found their own way to mark the occasion between shooting schedules.

"Here’s to laughter, good vibes, and soaring high just like the kites! And sending my best wishes for a joyous Pongal, Uttarayan and Bihu," the actor added.

Their current project, "Bhooth Bangla," is stirring up excitement among fans, especially since it brings back master director Priyadarshan to the helm after 14 years. "Get ready for something truly special!" teased Priyadarshan, who's joining forces with producer Ekta Kapoor for the first time.

The horror-comedy, slated for April 2026, also features rising star Wamiqa Gabbi alongside industry veterans Rajpal Yadav and Govardhan Asrani. But it's the Kumar-Rawal chemistry that has fans marking their calendars, hoping for another classic in the making.