The much-awaited second season of Made in Heaven will premiere on August 10. The announcement was made with tremendous enthusiasm along Mumbai's coastline. Arjun Mathur and Sobhita Dhulipala, two leading performers, were present. Arjun, Sobhita, and the rest started dancing as the second season's final poster and release date were announced. We can't wait to binge-watch the upcoming OTT release of the series sequel. Along with Made in Heaven, Sobhita's clothing also has a fan base.

Sobhita offers a variety of ethnic apparel alternatives, including lehengas, kurtas, anarkalis, and sarees. There has never been a dull moment when it comes to Sobhita's selection of Indian attire.

The diva has gone to great lengths to choose priceless ethnic attire for her film marketing, red-carpet appearances, and important photo shoots. Sobhita is once more glitzy at the revelation of the Made in Heaven 2 release date. Her most recent dress sparkled a lot. At the event, the actress stunned in a pastel Tarun Tahiliani saree. Elegant borders were used to decorate the number.

She picked out a blouse with a sweetheart neckline and cross-stitch details on the back. Lovely sequins were used to adorn the blouse. Sobhita made her makeup choices based on neutral lip colour and contoured cheekbones. She merely added a pair of green jhumkas to her outfit to complete the look, letting the ensemble speak for itself. She wore her hair loose.

The drama, which was created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, centres on Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, and Karan Mehra, portrayed by Arjun Mathur, two best friends who have transitioned into the field of wedding planning while juggling difficulties in their personal lives. Made in Heaven's first season premiered in 2019 to rave reviews for the show's writing and star actors' performances.