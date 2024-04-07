In Sobhita Dhulipala's leap into Hollywood, her role in the action thriller "Monkey Man" has become a significant milestone. After notable appearances in Indian films like "Ponniyin Selvan I and II" and popular shows such as "Made in Heaven" seasons 1 and 2, Dhulipala's transition to Hollywood seemed a natural progression. In a recent interview with The New York Times, she shared insights about her character in "Monkey Man" and her experience working alongside Dev Patel, who not only stars but also co-wrote, produced, and directed the film.

In the movie, Dhulipala portrays Sita, a call girl catering to the whims of powerful yet morally questionable men. Reflecting on her inclination towards portraying characters on society's fringes, Dhulipala expressed gratitude, describing them as "beautifully complex humans." She emphasized her desire to contribute value to stories that inspire her, asserting her eagerness to inhabit such roles.

Dhulipala revealed that her journey with "Monkey Man" began before her Indian film debut in Anurag Kashyap's "Raman Raghav 2.0" in 2016. She auditioned for the role of Sita years ago, and it wasn't until 2019 that Dev Patel confirmed her suitability for the character, citing her audition as memorable.

Addressing the perceived risk of working with a first-time Hollywood director like Patel, Dhulipala highlighted the unique dynamic of trust, fear, and vulnerability that defined their collaboration. She spoke of a shared purity and passion inherent in working with a debut filmmaker, emphasizing the unity of purpose within the team.

"Monkey Man," an action thriller rooted in the legend of Hanuman, follows a man's quest for vengeance following his mother's murder. Produced by Jordan Peele, the film marks Dev Patel's directorial debut, showcasing his multifaceted talents.

The movie premiered globally on April 5, marking Dhulipala's debut on international screens. However, its release in India, originally slated for April 19, remains pending approval from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Despite the delay, anticipation continues to mount among Indian audiences for Dhulipala's Hollywood foray.