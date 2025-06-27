Social Network sequel in works, with Aaron Sorkin returning as writer and director

Fans of The Social Network are getting a long-awaited update: a sequel is officially in development. This time, Aaron Sorkin is not only back as the writer—he’s stepping into the director’s chair as well.

The new film will draw from The Facebook Files, a series of investigative articles by Jeff Horwitz published by The Wall Street Journal in 2021. The original movie, released in 2010 and directed by David Fincher, followed the early rise of Facebook and its founder Mark Zuckerberg, played by Jesse Eisenberg. Casting for the sequel hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Sorkin has been teasing this project since 2021, saying Facebook’s recent controversies are "a story very much worth telling." During a podcast appearance last year, he confirmed he had begun writing the script, diving into the company's practices, including algorithm-driven divisiveness and what insiders reportedly call “the infinite scroll.”

The original film was both a critical and box office hit, earning over $226 million worldwide and scoring eight Oscar nominations. It won three, including Best Adapted Screenplay for Sorkin.

Producing the sequel are Todd Black, Peter Rice, Stuart Besser, and Sorkin himself. There’s no word yet on who will return from the original cast, which also included Andrew Garfield and Justin Timberlake.

For now, the project remains in development, but it’s clear that Sorkin has a lot more to say about Facebook, and this time, he’s not pulling any punches.