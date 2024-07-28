Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu recently revisited Paris, the city where they got engaged a decade ago, and shared a nostalgic moment together. For the couple, Paris is not just the City of Love but also a place of personal significance.

On Saturday, Soha posted a series of photos from their trip on Instagram. In the first photo, the couple is seen twinning in white as they stand on a Paris street. Soha sports a white overcoat over a black top with blue jeans, while Kunal wears an oversized white T-shirt paired with a red cap. Another picture captures them hugging and smiling at the camera, with Soha in a green tank top and Kunal in a black tee.

In the third picture, their daughter Inaaya makes an entry. She's seen placing a candle at a church. In another picture, Soha poses in front of the Eiffel Tower in an all-white avatar. Soha captioned the post, “Ten years ago, almost to this day, we got engaged in Paris and this city will always have my heart ♥️ 🇫🇷 (and my toothbrush which I left behind at the hotel).”

The two actors first met on the sets of their debut film together, Umesh Shukla's 2009 comedy "Dhoondte Reh Jaaoge." They started dating during this time and later appeared together in Raj & DK's 2009 crime comedy "99" and Samir Tewari's 2013 comedy "Mr Joe B Carvalho." In 2014, Soha announced their engagement on social media, sharing, “It gives me great happiness to share with you all that Kunal proposed to me in Paris with the most perfect ring in the world, and I said yes.

They got married in an intimate ceremony in 2015, attended by close family and friends including Soha's mother, Sharmila Tagore, her brother Saif Ali Khan, sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor, and friends like Neha Dhupia and Arpita Khan. A video of their wedding recently surfaced on Instagram, and fans praised the simplicity of the ceremony despite Soha's royal Pataudi lineage. Soha was last seen in "Hush Hush," while Kunal recently made his directorial debut with "Madgaon Express".