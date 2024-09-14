Sohum Shah has just confirmed the long-awaited Tumbbad 2 after the eerie classic’s re-release shattered box office expectations.

Shah dropped a spine-chilling teaser on Instagram featuring Vinayak and his son Pandurang, alongside a haunting voiceover: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega... darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.” The teaser ends with an ominous warning, "Pralay, Pralay phir aayega," hinting at even more chaos in the sequel.

Following Tumbbad’s big return, surpassing even classics like Sholay and Rockstar in box office performance, Shah shared his excitement: “This journey has been magical, and Tumbbad 2 will push boundaries even further, taking fans deeper into a world where greed knows no limits.”

The original film, a 2018 hit, was lauded for its innovative storytelling and visually stunning dark fantasy. With Tumbbad 2, expect an even wilder ride into the depths of obsession and greed.