‘Son of Sardaar 2’ struggles at box office despite star power of Mrunal Thakur, Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated comedy sequel, Son of Sardaar 2, has hit a rough patch at the Indian box office.

Despite the film’s star-studded cast and the advantage of being a sequel, weak content and poor word-of-mouth have severely hampered its performance.

Released on August 1st, the film opened with a modest Rs 7.50 crore on Day 1, clashing with Dhadak 2 and holdover releases like Mahavatar Narsimha and Saiyaara. On Day 2, it showed a slight uptick with ?8 crore, and Sunday brought a 20% growth, netting Rs 9.50 crore.

This takes the three-day total to Rs 25 crore—an amount that, ideally, should have been the opening day figure for a film of this scale.

Industry insiders suggest that Son of Sardaar 2 is heading for a disappointing theatrical run, especially with Monday and weekday collections expected to drop sharply.

Early trends point toward the film wrapping up at barely half the lifetime total of its 2012 predecessor, Son of Sardaar.

Backed by Devgn Films, the sequel features Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and others alongside Ajay Devgn. Unfortunately, the ensemble cast has not been enough to offset the lukewarm reception.

Audience feedback cites weak humor and lackluster storytelling as the main reasons behind its underwhelming performance.

Currently, Son of Sardaar 2 continues to play in theaters, with tickets available via online booking platforms and box office counters.

However, unless a miraculous turnaround occurs, the film appears destined to join the list of big-budget disappointments in 2025.