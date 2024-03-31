South Korean actors Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today, March 31. On the special day, Ye-Jin shared two photos from the wedding, along with one of her solo pictures.

Son Ye-Jin shared two photos on her official Instagram handle. The caption reads, “Second term (sic).” Here is the post:

Several people congratulated the couple on the comments. One user commented, “This is too beautiful (sic).” Another person wrote, “Happy 2nd Year Anniversary BinJin. Thank you yejin for always sharing the photos every year. This make me wants to look forward for another year. You two looks like a fictional character from a fairytale book who got married. What a prince and princess!(sic)”

In 2022, Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in a small-scale wedding in Seoul. The pair, who costarred in the movies Negotiation and Crash Landing On You, dated for almost two years before getting hitched.

Many fans of K-dramas have recently expressed their belief that the wedding scene in the well-liked program "Queen of Tears" was influenced by the union of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-Jin. It debuted as the ending of Kim Soo-Hyun and Kim Ji-Won's drama's first episode.