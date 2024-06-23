Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal exchanged vows in a private ceremony on June 23, marking the culmination of their seven-year relationship. The couple registered their marriage at home, surrounded by close family and friends.

Breaking the news on social media, the newlyweds shared intimate photos from their wedding day. Their joint Instagram post included a heartfelt message, reflecting on their journey from first meeting to becoming husband and wife.

The couple's love story began on June 23, 2017, a date they chose to honour with their wedding day. In their post, they expressed gratitude for the love that has guided them through "challenges and triumphs" over the years.

Industry insiders are now abuzz with anticipation for the evening reception at Bastian, a popular celebrity hotspot in Mumbai. The guest list is expected to include numerous Bollywood A-listers, with Salman Khan, who played a pivotal role in both actors' careers, rumoured to be among the attendees.