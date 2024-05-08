Sonakshi Sinha's portrayal of Fareedan in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s "Heeramandi" has garnered widespread acclaim, particularly for her bold portrayal in a same-sex foreplay scene. In a recent interview with News18, the actor disclosed that the character's sexuality was intentionally left unexplored by the director.

The scene in question depicted Fareedan engaging in foreplay with one of her maids, hinting at a sexual relationship between them. However, Bhansali chose not to delve deeper into the character's sexuality, leaving it open for interpretation.

Explaining the director's decision, Sonakshi suggested, “She was sold off when she was a nine-year-old girl. Maybe that’s why she absolutely hates men. It could be that. They’ve left it very open. They didn’t explore it any further than that one scene where she meets Choudhary saab (a nawab) and is with her maid”.

Despite the limited exploration of Fareedan's sexuality, Sonakshi expressed her gratitude for the positive reception of the series, which marked Bhansali’s debut in the OTT realm. Among the plethora of compliments, one from veteran actor Rekha stood out for her. Sonakshi recounted, “It was magical. I saw a screening like that after years. That was one of the biggest premieres I’ve been to in my entire career. I met so many people that day. But Rekha ma’am went gaga over Heeramandi and was so supportive and encouraging.”

Describing the interaction with Rekha as a cherished moment, Sonakshi revealed that the esteemed actor was "thrilled" with the show and lavished her with praise. “She told me such beautiful things that I was just awe-struck. I couldn’t believe my ears that Rekha ji was praising me. I’ll always remember that one conversation with her. She always tells my mum that she’s my ‘other mumma’. There’s a lot of love between us. We had a beautiful moment together.”

Through "Heeramandi," Sanjay Leela Bhansali delves into narratives of love and betrayal within the lives of courtesans in pre-independence India. The series intricately explores the cultural reality of Heeramandi, a district in Lahore, through the lens of courtesans and their patrons amidst the backdrop of the Indian freedom struggle of the 1940s.