Actress Sonakshi Sinha is reportedly set to marry her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, in Mumbai on June 23, according to media reports. The couple, who have kept their relationship private, are said to be planning a wedding at a venue in South Mumbai.

While neither Sonakshi nor Zaheer has confirmed the news, reports suggest that the wedding invitation is designed like a magazine cover with the text "Rumours are true." The ceremony is expected to be attended by close family and friends, including the star cast of 'Heeramandi.'

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal both made their Bollywood debuts under the banner of Salman Khan's productions. Sonakshi debuted in 2010 with the film 'Dabangg,' while Zaheer's first film was 'Notebook' in 2019. The couple also co-starred in the comedy-drama film 'Double XL' in 2022.

Last week, Zaheer shared a heartfelt birthday message for Sonakshi on social media, posting unseen pictures of the two of them. The pictures show the couple sharing happy moments, laughing together, and vacationing at an undisclosed location, dressed in winter clothing. Zaheer captioned the post, "Happy Birthday Sonzzz."