Sonakshi Sinha is set to make her mark in the horror-comedy genre with the upcoming film 'Kakuda', produced by RSVP and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Sarpotdar. The movie, poised to premiere soon on ZEE5, promises a blend of laughter and fear, featuring an ensemble cast including Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

The storyline of 'Kakuda' unfolds in the village of Ratodi in Mathura district, Uttar Pradesh, where a peculiar ritual has haunted the villagers for years. Each household in Ratodi boasts two doors—one standard-sized and another smaller. Every Tuesday at 7:15 pm sharp, the smaller door must be opened, lest the wrath of Kakuda descends upon the man of the house.

Key questions surrounding the mysterious Kakuda—his identity, the reason behind his punishment of the village men, and the villagers' quest to break free from this curse—loom large. The film's tagline, "Ab Mard Khatre Me Hai!" (Now the men are in danger), hints at the imminent threat faced by the male protagonists.

Ronnie Screwvala, founder of RSVP, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration with ZEE5, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with India's leading streaming platform for 'Kakuda', a unique horror-comedy starring Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, and Saqib Saleem. We believe 'Kakuda' will resonate strongly with Indian audiences, given its exciting genre."

Director Aditya Sarpotdar shared his excitement, emphasizing the challenge of balancing fear and laughter in the horror-comedy genre. He praised the cast—Riteish Deshmukh, Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem, and Aasif Khan—for their contributions, noting their impeccable comic timing and ability to evoke genuine emotions.

The release date for 'Kakuda' is yet to be announced, but anticipation is high as fans await the unveiling of the trailer, expected to captivate audiences with its intriguing storyline and stellar performances.

In summary, 'Kakuda' promises to take viewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride, blending suspense, humor, and compelling storytelling, all thanks to the vision of director Aditya Sarpotdar and the platform provided by ZEE5.