The song "Soniye Je" from the crime drama movie "Gumraah" debuted and Aditya Roy Kapoor’s killing look with a floral shirt and jeans made heads turn.

Vishal Mishra wrote the soundtrack for the music video, which features Aditya Roy Kapur. Vishal also sings and writes the song's lyrics.

"DJ drop #SoniyeJe! #SoniyeJe song out now. @mrunalthakur @vedikapinto @v____k @ronitboseroy @muradkhetani #BhushanKumar #KrishanKumar @anjummurad @cine1studios @tseriesfilms @tseries.official @vishalmishraofficial @adil_choreographer @shivchanana @neerajkalyan24 @castingchhabra @aksnash @vineetmalhotra @deepakkalra", Aditya Roy Kapoor wrote in an Instagram post.\

The track has been programmed in the genre of synthpop with choreography by Aadil Sheikh and the music video prominently uses a neon color palette in keeping with the synthpop sound texture.

In the movie "Gumraah," Aditya will play two characters, and Mrunal Thakur will portray a police officer.

In the movie, Aditya and Mrunal will share the screen for the first time.

The movie is produced by Murad Khetani's Cine1 Productions and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series under the direction of first-time director Vardhan Ketkar.

'Gumraah' will land in cinemas on April 7.