Celebrated actor and philanthropist Sonu Sood is set to receive the prestigious Humanitarian Award at the 72nd Miss World Festival, in recognition of his extraordinary relief work during the Covid-19 pandemic. The grand event will be held on May 31 at the HITEX Arena in Hyderabad.

The announcement was made by Julia Morley, Chairperson of the Miss World Organisation, who praised Sood’s unwavering dedication to humanitarian efforts. “Sonu Sood’s efforts reflect the core values of our motto, ‘Beauty With A Purpose’,” said Morley. “We are honoured to present Sonu Sood with this award for his extraordinary service to humanity. His work continues to inspire people across the globe.”

Beyond receiving the award, Sonu Sood will also serve as one of the official judges for the Miss World 2025 grand finale, lending his voice and perspective to a platform that celebrates purpose-driven beauty and social impact.

In a heartfelt statement shared by Altair Media, the official PR agency for Miss World, Sood expressed deep gratitude: “Receiving the Humanitarian Award is deeply humbling. I share this recognition with every volunteer and life we've touched through the Sood Charity Foundation.”

During the nationwide lockdown in India, Sood emerged as a beacon of hope, personally arranging buses, trains, and even flights for thousands of stranded migrant workers and students. Through his Sood Charity Foundation, he also facilitated medical assistance, free education, job training, and livelihood support, touching countless lives during one of the most challenging periods in recent history.

Known for his on-screen charisma and off-screen compassion, Sonu Sood continues to win hearts beyond the realm of cinema. On the acting front, his most recent appearance was in the action-thriller Fateh, co-starring Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is currently streaming on Jio Hotstar and has received attention for its high-octane sequences and socially relevant themes.

With the Miss World stage set to spotlight Hyderabad’s cultural grandeur, Sonu Sood’s recognition marks a proud moment for India — celebrating a star whose real-life heroism continues to inspire millions.