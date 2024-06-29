Sony Entertainment Television has announced a new comedy show featuring popular comedian Zakir Khan. The show, titled "Aapka Apna Zakir," was unveiled on Saturday through the channel’s social media handles, generating excitement among fans.

In a teaser shared on its official Instagram page, Sony Entertainment Television hinted at the upcoming show with a post that read, "Aap dekhenge. Hum dekhenge. Sab dekhenge. #AapkaApnaZakir, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par. Bohot hi jald." This translates to, "You will watch. We will watch. Everyone will watch. #AapkaApnaZakir, only on #SonyEntertainmentTelevision. Coming very soon."

Zakir Khan, known for his relatable humor and unique storytelling, has a massive following. His involvement in the show has already generated considerable buzz and anticipation. Fans are eagerly awaiting more details and the premiere date.

Sony Entertainment Television has not yet disclosed the format or specific content of "Aapka Apna Zakir," but the teaser suggests it will bring Khan's signature comedy style to television screens across India.