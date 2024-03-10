Adult film star Sophia Leone has died at the age of 26. She was found unresponsive, as reported by a media outlet. The information was released on GoFundMe by Mike Romero, Sophia's stepfather. The case is under investigation.

His statement read, "Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment home on March 1st, 2024 by her family. A investigation by local Police into the cause of death is still currently on going (sic)."

Leone's stepfather confirmed her death on the funding page, expressing the family's grief over the sudden loss. He requested supporters to fund the funeral and investigation expenses.

He also wrote, "As her Stepfather, I want to personally thank you for your kindness and generosity during this difficult time. Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace (sic)."

Romero mentioned that Leone was found unresponsive in her apartment on March 1, with the cause of her death still under investigation. Romero, on behalf of Veronica Lopez (Sophia's mother), has raised almost $6,000, nearly half of his goal. Leone's love for animals, her pets, and her ability to bring joy to those around her were highlighted.

Sophia's death was the fourth untimely death in the adult film industry, after Kagney Linn Karter, Jesse Jane, and Thaina Fields.