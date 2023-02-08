Student of the Year, a larger-than-life, colourful, lavish, wonderfully shot and directed film by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar back in 2012, was a pleasant surprise for the people of the Indian film industry, starring Aliaa Bhatt, Siddharth Malhotra, and Varun Dhawan.

With medleys, dance, drama, and everything good-looking (from cast to couches, dorms to discos), the film was an entertainment package from Karan Johar's archive.

Wedding bells have been ringing from the SOTY star's home from last year.

A Twitter post appears on February 7 where one wrote that 'all students are adult (married) now".

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, co-stars of Shershaah and lifelong lovebirds, married in a gorgeous wedding on February 7 after years of dating and never openly recognising their relationship.

The wedding took place in Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. All of the ceremonies were attended by family members and close friends. Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, and Mira Rajput were among the Bollywood celebrities that attended the wedding. Bollywood celebs went to social media to greet the newlyweds after they released their first wedding images.

Student of the Year stars on Tuesday night, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan wished Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. Varun was the first of the three to marry Natasha Dalal in January 2021, followed by Alia Bhatt marrying Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. With Sidharth's wedding, Karan Johar's three debutants have all married their respective spouses.

Alia Bhatt wrote on her Instagram story

Varun Dhawan wrote on his Instagram story

Ram Charan wrote on his Instagram story

On their Instagram stories, Alia and Varun congratulated the newlyweds. Alia and Sidharth dated for a few years before splitting up. She has collaborated with Sidharth in Student Of The Year and Kapoor & Sons, but Varun has only worked with Kiara in one film - Jugjugg Jeeyo - and a song in Kalank.

Several Bollywood stars, including Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Sharvari Wagh, Ananya Panday, Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Kriti Sanon, Karisma Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Apoorva Mehta, sent loving messages for the Shershaah couple. Kiara's RC 15 co-star Ram Charan also congratulated the lovely pair.