Alia Bhatt, a woman who made her way into our hearts with realistic and heart-wrenching characters has turned 30 on March 15.

Do you remember Shanaya Singhania, a bubbly and proud character from Karan Johar’s ‘Student Of The Year’ who proved that whether you loved her or hated her but there is no denying that ignoring Shanaya was an option?

In 2012, Karan Johar introduced three young faces to Bollywood including Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan with his teen movie ‘Student Of The Year’. Though Alia was awarded Best Female Debutant at the 58th Filmfare Awards and was praised for her onscreen performance, she also had to face criticism.

Two years later, however, she gained the trust of movie lovers not as a nepo kid or bubbly girl, but as an actress. She received high praise for her performance in the movie alongside Randeep Hooda.

Alia continued a remarkable journey, whether it was in two 2 States with Arjun Kapoor or Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania.

When Udta Punjab came along, she once more seized the spotlight. With Dear Zindagi, Raazi, and Gully Boy, she continued to win both critics and moviegoers alike. Even she was recognized for her support of Kalank and Darlings.

As a result of her ongoing success in Bollywood, Alia entered Tollywood with RRR, sharing the screen with Ram Charan and Jr. NTR. For its original song Naatu Naatu, RRR will be remembered as the first Indian film to win this year's prestigious Oscar. Even though Alia didn't play a significant part in RRR, the historical film will always be remembered for having her in it.

She appeared in Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva with her husband Ranbir Kapoor after RRR. Ranbir received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Actor after the movie enjoyed a notable box office success. Alia, however, received harsh criticism from movie fans for the role of Isha.

Alia with her impeccable performances in a bunch of movies has proven her caliber and talent as an actress. There's little doubt that filmmakers can place a blind bet on Alia's acting prowess.

With her Hollywood debut in Heart of Stone, Alia cleared the door for herself to leave her mark on the world after Bollywood and Tollywood. However, all eyes are on her next Hindi movie Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the movie also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Ranveer Singh. With multiple veteran actors on board, the expectations of movie lovers are likely to remain high.