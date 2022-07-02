It is not very typical to see an Indian hero on a poster strip off for a photo cover. But this time, the renowned Indian actor from South has created a buzz this morning by posting the cover image for the upcoming movie Liger.

The image has garnered multifarious reaction in the city. The picture has boosted the movie to a new level.

The actor can be seen down the minimum in the new image, holding just a single bouquet of Red roses.

Many followers have flocked to Twitter to share their reactions after the image became viral.

Taking to twitter one user wrote “How hot”You are killing with your hotness

Another user wrote “It’s very rare (to) see actors accepting such bold roles & posing bold.” Vijay’s look has also reminded many of Aamir Khan’s controversial poster from his film PK.

The is film is directed by famous South filmmaker Puri Jagannadh. the film is co-produced by Karan Johar and Charmme Kaur. Vijay Deverakonda stars as the titular MMA fighter alongside Ananya Panday, Ronit Roy, and Ramya Krishna in pivotal roles.