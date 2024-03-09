In a major development former DMK functionary and South film industry producer, Jaffer Sadiq was apprehended by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) following a four-month manhunt. The arrest is linked to allegations of Sadiq being involved in smuggling drugs valued at over Rs 2,000 crore out of the country.

According to NCB, Sadiq is identified as the "kingpin" of the India-Australia-New Zealand drugs trafficking network. It is alleged that he orchestrated the smuggling of Rs 2,000 crore worth of drugs to Australia and New Zealand primarily involving the transportation of 3,500 kg of pseudoephedrine abroad over 45 instances.

NCB officials have emphasized the magnitude of Sadiq's involvement, citing the significant volume and frequency of drug shipments attributed to him. The arrest follows a week of heightened scrutiny after the seizure of methamphetamine worth Rs 180 crore from two rail passengers in Madurai and a dump yard in Chennai.

Jaffer Sadiq, who has produced four films in the South film industry, was pursued by NCB as part of their efforts to dismantle the alleged international drug syndicate. The NCB has been cooperating with the US's Federal Bureau of Investigation in this drug-related probe.

This development comes amid increased scrutiny of the drug trade in Tamil Nadu, with a recent drug bust leading to the detention of a couple attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into Sri Lanka. The BJP state chief, K Annamalai, criticized the ruling DMK stating that Tamil Nadu has become the "drug capital" of India.

The arrest of Sadiq is expected to shed light on the intricate network of drug trafficking, involving both domestic and international connections. Authorities are likely to delve into the details of Sadiq's operations and connections as the investigation unfolds.

The arrest of Sadiq aligns with the ongoing efforts of law enforcement agencies to curb drug-related activities in the region. The NCB's relentless pursuit of individuals associated with the international drug syndicate underscores the gravity of the situation and the collaborative approach taken by various agencies to address the issue.