South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo dies at 40, final social media post draws attention

A day before his death, South Korean actor Jung Eun-woo shared photographs on Instagram that have since taken on chilling significance. The 40-year-old posted images of Leslie Cheung and Amy Winehouse—both artists who died young—alongside a picture of himself, captioned: "Missing, envying, regretting..PIR.BG."

As per reports, on February 11, the actor, born Jeong Dong-jin, had died in the morning. The cause remains undisclosed at the family's request, though some observers have interpreted the cryptic letters "PIR.BG" as possibly representing "GB.RIP (Goodbye Rest In Peace) upside down".

Jung graduated from Dongguk University's Theatre and Film department, and his breakthrough came with the 2011 drama Bride of the Sun, in which he secured the lead role.

His television work spanned popular series such as H.I.T., Five Fingers, One Well-Raised Daughter, The Tale of the Bookworm, The Return of Hwang Geum-bok, and My Only One. His most recent screen appearance came in the 2021 film Memory: Manipulated Murder.

Reportedly, the wake is being held at New Goryeo Hospital Funeral Hall, Special Room 2, in Gimpo, Gyeonggi Province. The funeral procession will take place at midday on February 13, with cremation at Byeokje Seunghwawon.