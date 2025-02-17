South Korean acror Kim Sae-ron has been found dead at her home in Seoul’s Seongsu-dong district, police confirmed on Sunday. A friend discovered the 24-year-old at around 4:55 pm local time (07:55 GMT) and alerted authorities.

Investigators said no signs of foul play were found, and the cause of death is under investigation.

Kim, who began acting as a child, was regarded as one of South Korea’s rising stars. She gained international attention with her role in "A Brand New Life" (2009), which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. She later starred in "The Man from Nowhere" (2010), South Korea’s highest-grossing film that year, and "The Neighbour" (2012), earning critical acclaim.

Her career slowed after a 2022 drunk driving incident, which led to a 20 million won (£11,000) fine in 2023. Following the controversy, her role in the Netflix series "Bloodhounds" was significantly reduced.

Authorities are continuing their inquiries into the circumstances of her death.