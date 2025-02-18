The tragic death of 24-year-old actress Kim Sae-ron has now been officially ruled a suicide. Seoul’s Seongdong Police confirmed the cause of death after the actress was found lifeless at her home on Sunday by a close friend.

This ruling has stunned both the public and the entertainment industry, as Kim, known for her roles in The Man from Nowhere and The Neighbor, was at a career crossroads following recent controversies.

Kim’s passing comes just over two years after she made headlines for a DUI charge in 2022, which led to a fine and forced her to leave her role in the SBS drama Trolley.

The incident also resulted in her departure from her agency, Goldmedalist. Though she issued an apology for the mishap, her career trajectory took a noticeable downturn, despite earlier successes that earned her awards such as Best New Actress.

The actress, whose recent appearance was in Netflix’s Bloodhounds, had long been seen as one of South Korea's most promising talents, making her untimely death all the more difficult to comprehend. Now, as investigations close, questions linger about the pressures she faced in the industry and the toll it may have taken on her mental health.