The Korean entertainment industry is in a state of shock after the sudden passing of popular actor Song Jae Rim. He was found dead in his Seoul apartment, according to a statement from the Seongdong Police Station. Song Jae Rim was just 39 years old.

The police investigation is still underway, but preliminary reports indicate there were "no signs of foul play." A two-page letter was allegedly discovered at the scene, though the contents have not been disclosed. Song Jae Rim's funeral is scheduled to take place on Thursday at a Yeouido funeral home.

Concerning details emerged regarding Song Jae Rim's social media presence in recent times. His Instagram profile underwent notable changes, including a modification to the account name which was changed to "Starting Along Journey." Further, one of his recent posts was made private with limited commenting ability, causing concern among his followers.

Song Jae Rim began his entertainment career in 2009, making his first screen appearance in the film "Actresses." He later gained widespread recognition portraying Lord Kim Jae-woon, a dedicated protector, in the successful 2012 television series "The Moon Embracing the Sun," where he worked alongside Kim Soo-hyun. This role helped establish him as a notable presence in Korean television.