Singer Jin, a member of the South Korean music sensation BTS, will release his debut solo single "The Astronaut" on October 28.

BTS management agency BigHit Music made the statement on the fan community forum Weverse on the night of October 18, a day after the firm revealed the group is looking forward to carrying out their obligatory military duty, with eldest member Jin starting the procedure by the end of the month.

"BTS member Jin's first official solo single, 'The Astronaut,' will be released on October 28, 2022. Since it's a song made with so much love toward the fans, we hope 'The Astronaut' can be a gift to all of you," the agency said in a statement.

Jin, who turns 30 in December, will commence the enlisting process after his solo album release duties are completed. In South Korea, all able-bodied men between the ages of 18 and 28 are obligated to serve in the military for around two years.

All BTS members were permitted to postpone their military duty until they reached the age of 30.

"We also prepared various promotions for the fans throughout the preparation process of this single. Please show a lot of anticipation and support for this promotion, where you can meet various sides of Jin," BigHit Music further said.

BTS, which also includes RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Suga, plans to rejoin as a unit around 2025 after completing their military obligation.

The group, which started in 2013, is presently on hiatus as a whole, with each member focusing on separate projects. They announced their break in June of this year.