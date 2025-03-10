South Korean R&B star Wheesung was discovered dead at his northern Seoul residence on March 10, according to police reports. The 43-year-old artist was found in cardiac arrest after family members alerted authorities.

Emergency responders arrived at the singer's home at 6:29 pm KST (2:59 pm IST), but he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Police have launched an investigation into the cause of death.

Tajoy Entertainment, Wheesung's agency, released a statement confirming the tragedy: "We are deeply sorry to share such heartbreaking news. On March 10, our beloved artist Wheesung passed away."

The statement continued, "The sudden loss has left his family, fellow artists, and our entire staff in profound grief," while requesting fans avoid spreading "unverified rumours or speculative reports out of respect for his bereaved family."

Born Choi Whee-sung, the performer debuted in 2002 and became one of South Korea's most recognised ballad and R&B vocalists, known for hits including "Insomnia," "Can't We," and "With Me."

Wheesung had been scheduled to perform alongside singer KCM in Daegu on March 15.

This tragedy follows the recent death of Korean actor Kim Sae-ron, who was found dead at her Seoul home last month.