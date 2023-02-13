Expectations for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie, Jawan, are quite high following Pathaan's enormous box office success. It will be the actor's first pan-Indian project and is slated for release in June this year. South superstar Allu Arjun will be joining the star in an interesting role.

“EXCLUSIVE!! #AlluArjun might make his FIRST BOLLYWOOD appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's #Jawan; director #Atlee approaches him for an important cameo role in this Pan-India action entertainer... The narration has happened & Atlee is awaiting Allu's approval!”, one user claimed on Twitter.

EXCLUSIVE!! #AlluArjun might make his FIRST BOLLYWOOD appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's #Jawan; director #Atlee approaches him for an important cameo role in this Pan-India action entertainer... The narration has happened & Atlee is awaiting Allu's approval!https://t.co/2CuXRdLUSa — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 13, 2023

With Jawan, Allu Arjun will make his Bollywood debut. It's true what you just read! According to the reports, the actor has been contacted by director Atlee for a unique cameo in the movie, which has the potential to ignite the big screens. Although the Pushpa actor has not yet approved the proposal, there is a good likelihood that Allu will accept this offer.

It needs mention here that on June 3, Jawan's makers released a teaser for the movie, Sharing the film's poster on June 3 Shah Rukh Khan said that Jawan was delayed owing to "inevitable issues" and described the movie as a special project for his production company Red Chillies Entertainment.