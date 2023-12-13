Ever since Prashanth Neel announced Salaar, there has been one question on everyone’s mind - if there will be a crossover with KGF. Even as KGF and KGF 2 went on to become massive hits, many wondered if Yash would get a cameo in the Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan-starrer.

While the makers remained mum, singer Theertha Subhash recently seemingly confirmed that Yash’s character Rocky Bhai does have a part in Salaar.

During a media interaction post winning a singing competition in Kerala, Theertha let it slip that she’s singing for Salaar, which also stars ‘Yash uncle.’ She unintentionally mentioned that Yash will be a part of Salaar, which made many believe that she confirmed his cameo in the film like many had expected.

Theertha soon took to social media to clarify her statement and put rumours to rest. The young singer wrote on her social media, “I have seen KGF many times. My father mentioned to me that the team of Salaar was the same ones who made KGF. So, I assumed that Yash uncle will also be in Salaar,” she wrote.

Her parents also confirmed that she only got it wrong because she kept hearing Yash’s name while talking about KGF. Ever since the project was announced, there have also been rumours that the film is a remake of Prashanth’s own film Ugramm, which also saw two friends.

Producer Vijay recently busted these rumours stating that the film was a completely original story and not a remake. The film was supposed to hit screens in September but release was postponed to December 22 due to delay in post-production. The film’s release date was picked based on astrology.