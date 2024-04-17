Hollywood star Tom Holland's X account (formerly Twitter) has been reportedly hacked. However, an official statement regarding the same is awaited.

Fans grew suspicious after a post regarding a partnership with a crytocurrency company appeared on Holland's timeline on April 16. The post has since been deleted. The deleted post urged fans to register for access to a digital currency called Spider coin.

Holland's X bio was also changed to reflect the alleged partnership between the actor and the platform.

Another section of the internet was upset that due to the alleged hacking, Holland has not been able to voice out his support for co-star Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, who has been subjected to racist remarks and online trolling due to her casting with Holland in the West End play of Romeo and Juliet.

One fan wrote, "Tom Holland got hacked and this is how we get him to come back online and defend his co-star.” Another commented, "Tom Holland, there’s a stranger in your house!" Yet another person wrote, "Tom Holland is so chronically offline he will only know he is hacked next month."

On the work front, Tom Holland was last seen in the American miniseries, The Crowded Room.