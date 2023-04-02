Spiderman fame Zendaya turned heads at an event here in Mumbai after she donned a blue saree, exhibiting an elegant oriental grace.



Zendaya was at Jio World Centre in Mumbai for the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center (NMACC) along with other big names from the Hollywood and Bollywood film fraternity.

Day 2 of the opening event took place on April 2.

Zendaya even greeted the paparazzi with a namaste.

Even though she was absolutely stunning, it was her costume, which had a hint of Indian custom, that caught people's attention.

The international star looked amazing in a sari by Rahul Mishra that was decorated with blue sequins. S

he paired it with an embellished bralette top that was styled with metallic gold, and she dropped her saree with a long trailing pallu. Short bob hair and on-point makeup accentuated her look.

Check the video here:

Tom Holland arrived a little later looking dapper in a black coat and pant.

She wants to promote and protect Indian art traditions with this. The big premiere was witnessed by many well-known Hollywood and Bollywood stars. There were many celebrities present, including Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Gigi Hadid, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Zendaya, and Tom Holland.