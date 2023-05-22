Splitsvilla fame and TV actor Aditya Singh Rajput was discovered deceased at his residence on Monday (May 22). He was found unresponsive at his home by a friend, who took him to the hospital, where he was later declared dead. He may have died after falling in the toilet, according to the reports.

“Aditya wasfound unconscious in his bathroom by another friend, who took him to the nearby hospital along with the watchman. He probably died after hitting his head on the floor or maybe had a heart attack. The police have already started their investigation and we are all waiting for the post-mortem reports. Let’s all wait till we jump to a conclusion,” the friend shared.

They also mentioned that his mother wasn’t informed about his death. However, she is going to Mumbai as the news is breaking.

His most recent Instagram story was a picture of his outing with buddies, which was shared 17 hours ago. He captioned a stunning photo of the Mumbai skyline, "Sunday funday with besties."

Aditya Singh Rajput has appeared in a number of programmes, including Rajputana, Code Red, and Yeh Hai Aashiqui. His resume also includes the films Aadi King, Mom and Dad, and Lovers. Aditya, a familiar face in advertisements, is also a social media influencer and has recently worked with agencies as a casting coordinator.