The games are far from over—Squid Game is gearing up for its explosive finale. Netflix just dropped the first teaser for Season 3, and fans are already buzzing. Mark your calendars: June 27 is when the final chapter begins streaming exclusively on Netflix.

The teaser wastes no time—pink-clad guards march in with a black box, only to reveal Player 456 himself, Gi-hun, inside. He wakes up to find himself right back in the nightmare he barely escaped. This time, though, he's not just trying to survive—he’s ready to take the whole twisted system down.

Season 3 picks up after Season 2’s jaw-dropping cliffhanger. Gi-hun, still reeling from the loss of Player 390, Jung-bae, is once again thrown into the deadly arena. But the biggest shock? The Front Man is back and sneakier than ever—having posed as Player 001 to infiltrate the rebellion from the inside.

The new teaser also introduces a giant gumball machine spitting out red and blue balls, each deciding the next horrific challenge. Just when you think it can’t get any weirder, the clip ends with the chilling sound of a baby crying. Yeah, it's going to get dark.

Netflix made the release date official via Instagram, writing: “Player 456 returns, one final time. Watch the final season of Squid Game out on 27 June, only on Netflix.” The show will be available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu too.

Squid Game isn’t just another hit—it’s the hit. Season 2 smashed records in December 2024, pulling in 192.6 million views in just three days. It’s now the second most popular non-English series on the platform, only trailing behind its own Season 1. With Season 3, the series aims to go out with a bang—and if the teaser’s anything to go by, it's going to be unforgettable.