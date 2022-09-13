The South Korean survival drama, Squid Game, has scripted history by bagging top honours at the Emmy Awards 2022.

The Squid game won six awards out of 14 nominations, including Best Drama.

Lee Jung-Jae won outstanding lead actor in the drama series, and Lee Yoo-Mi, who played Ji-Yeong, has become the first Korean actress to bag a Creative Arts Emmy trophy for outstanding guest actress in a drama series for her role in the Netflix project. At the Emmys 2022, Squid Game managed to grab six awards out of 14 nominations.

Earlier this year, the show won awards at the Screen Actors Guild and Critics' Choice Awards. Squid Game is the first non-English TV series to win a major primetime Emmy Award.

The series creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, became the first Asian and first South Korean to take home the award.

The show also bagged another award for outstanding special visual effects. The show was also recognised for Outstanding Stunt Performance, Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program.

ABOUT SQUID GAME

Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama created by Hwang Dong-hyuk for Netflix. Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-Joon, HoYeon Jung, O Yeong-su, Heo Sung-Tae, Anupam Tripathi, and Kim Joo-ryoung played key roles in the show.

The show centers on a competition in which 456 players, all of whom are undergoing extreme financial difficulties, put their lives in danger by participating in a series of dangerous children's games to win a hefty sum of money.

One person among 456 players would get the chance to win $35 million USD.

The series is also currently working on Season 2 prospects. If everything goes according to plan, the second season of the series will premiere in 2023 or 2024.