Netflix has set the internet ablaze with a tantalising glimpse of Squid Game's second season. During its Geeked Week event in Atlanta, the streaming giant unveiled a teaser that's got fans buzzing.

The brief clip showcases a tense standoff between Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) and a masked figure, with Gi-hun wielding a gun. It then cuts to fresh faces gearing up for another round of lethal games, as an eerie voice declares in Korean, "We're ready to start the game."

Set three years after Gi-hun's harrowing victory, season 2 sees our protagonist ditching his U.S. travel plans to dive back into the deadly competition. This time, he's not just playing - he's out for revenge.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk teases a transformed Gi-hun, promising a more serious tone as he faces off against a new batch of contestants vying for a whopping 45.6 billion won prize.

The original Squid Game took the world by storm, racking up an eye-watering 1.65 billion views in its first month and cementing its place as Netflix's most-watched series ever. It also made history, with Lee Jung-jae becoming the first Asian actor to snag an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in a non-English show.

Hwang Dong-hyuk, still reeling from the show's meteoric success, shared his excitement about returning to the Squid Game universe. He hinted at an intense showdown between Gi-hun and the enigmatic Front Man, setting the stage for what promises to be a nail-biting season.

Fans won't have to wait too long - Squid Game season 2 is set to hit screens on December 26, 2024. With Firstman Studio at the helm and Kim Ji-yeon executive producing, it's shaping up to be another thrilling chapter in this global phenomenon.