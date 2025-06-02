The countdown begins for what promises to be television's most anticipated finale. Lee Jung-jae, the Emmy-winning actor behind Seong Gi-hun, revealed his anxiety about viewer responses as Squid Game prepares to conclude its deadly journey.

Netflix unveiled the trailer for the series finale at Saturday's Tudum event, confirming the third and final season drops June 27. Fans can expect to see Gi-hun dive back into the brutal competition after his rebellion attempt crashed and burned in season two.

"We are going to be releasing it quite soon, and I'm very nervous," Jung-jae confessed during the red carpet festivities. "I know that a lot of you out there are curious about what's going to happen in Season 3, but all of us are more curious about how much you're going to enjoy it."

The pressure makes sense. Squid Game transformed from a Korean thriller into a global phenomenon, dominating Nielsen streaming charts and becoming one of 2024-25's most-watched series. Jung-jae's powerhouse performance even earned him an Emmy in 2022, cementing his status as the face of the franchise.

His co-star Lee Byung-hun, who brings chilling menace to the Front Man role, shared equally enthusiastic feelings about the conclusion. After reading both seasons two and three scripts together, he couldn't contain his admiration for creator Hwang Dong-hyuk's storytelling prowess.

"It was just perfectly written," Byung-hun gushed. "It was such an intriguing and gripping read, and I was once again in awe of director Hwang's abilities."

Despite his satisfaction with the ending, Jung-jae remains keenly aware that millions of viewers have their own expectations and theories about how the story should conclude. The weight of delivering a finale that satisfies such a passionate global fanbase clearly weighs on his mind.

"I'm happy with how it ended, but I know that the fans out there, each have their own idea of what they want to see happen," he explained. "So I'm really curious about how they're going to respond to it. And I'm very nervous to find out."

With less than a month until the final games begin, viewers worldwide are preparing for an emotional rollercoaster that will determine Gi-hun's ultimate fate and bring closure to one of streaming's biggest success stories.